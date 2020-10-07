Taylorville Chilifest results in positive COVID-19 case

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee of a cornhole company has tested positive for COVID-19 after the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held an in-person event over the weekend.
Organizers went ahead with an annual “Chilifest” event, which included a three-day bag tournament over October 2-4th at American Legion, Mity’s Pub and the Chilifest site.
The employee worked for Capital City Cornhole; more than 230 people attended the event.
The Christian County Health Department did not condone the event, but did meet with organizers ahead of time, according to the Cris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center.
Officials say the “full extent of this mass exposure at such a large gathering is not possible to full contact trace.”
They are urging attendees or observes to monitor their health for symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
Christian County is currently on a state-generated warning list for its high rate of positive coronavirus test rates.