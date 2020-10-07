Taylorville Chilifest results in positive COVID-19 case

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee of a cornhole company has tested positive for COVID-19 after the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held an in-person event over the weekend.

Organizers went ahead with an annual “Chilifest” event, which included a three-day bag tournament over October 2-4th at American Legion, Mity’s Pub and the Chilifest site.

The employee worked for Capital City Cornhole; more than 230 people attended the event.

The Christian County Health Department did not condone the event, but did meet with organizers ahead of time, according to the Cris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center.

Officials say the “full extent of this mass exposure at such a large gathering is not possible to full contact trace.”

They are urging attendees or observes to monitor their health for symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Christian County is currently on a state-generated warning list for its high rate of positive coronavirus test rates.