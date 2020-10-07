Taylorville Chilifest results in positive COVID-19 case

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee of a cornhole company has tested positive for COVID-19 after the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held an in-person event over the weekend.

Organizers went ahead with an annual “Chilifest” event, which included a three-day bag tournament over October 2-4th at American Legion, Mity’s Pub and the Chilifest site.

The employee worked for Capital City Cornhole; more than 230 people attended the event.

The Christian County Health Department did not condone the event, but did meet with organizers ahead of time, according to the Cris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Joint Information Center.

Officials say the “full extent of this mass exposure at such a large gathering is not possible to full contact trace.”

They are urging attendees or observes to monitor their health for symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Christian County is currently on a state-generated warning list for its high rate of positive coronavirus test rates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020