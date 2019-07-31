Taylorville calls on neighbors for input

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Taylorville held their first open forum town hall meeting in years.

Some people brought up concerns that were already on the mayor’s radar. Others cast a spotlight on what they hope will get fixed soon.

City leaders in Taylorville want to build up community relations as a new police chief takes over and the city continues to rebuild from a devastating tornado in December.

“We got hit with a tornado but we are busy cleaning up the area and rebuilding. It’s slow but you can see the progress every week or so.

I was just out today and they are rebuilding houses and things. The big issues on a lot of people’s minds now is the drug issue Taylorville has, said Mayor Bruce Barry.

Leaders said the city has a problem with methamphetamine but the community is doing its part to clean it up.

“We want to do better for the community. Part of community policing is to get the public involved.”

“We do have a drug problem which we are addressing. Even with that being said, being here for the first month, we started a few programs to help out with this drug issue we are having. We started our Facebook page which is doing really well. We get a lot of information off this page,” said Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler.

Citizens also called on officials to create walking options for students at schools like Taylorville High, saying they should not have to walk in the middle of the road to get to school.

“In my opinion it would be either to move all the parking right next to fence to give them a walking space so the road does have a northbound and southbound lane so the kids don’t have to walk in the middle of the road. There would be plenty of room if they would move the cars there from the fence or put a sidewalk over on my side of the road over on Knute Rockne Drive and give them a safe place to be able to walk,” said longtime resident Bonnie Matheny.

People who went to the meeting said they are glad city leaders had it. They hope to see results soon.