Tax Season is Coming- Where to Get Tax Help for Free

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Tax season is just around the corner and the Covid-19 pandemic has caused some places to stop free tax assistance in Central Illinois.



The Gies College of Business at U of I is partnering with Salt and Light in Urbana.

The program is called “Vita.”



To qualify you must have a gross income of less than 57 thousand dollars a year.

You also qualify if you’re over 60 years old, have trouble speaking English, or have a disability.

“So you actually don’t have to have an appointment. It’s all going to be walk-in. And so you’ll go to Salt and Light, they’re going to start those sessions on February 18,” Instructor at Department of Accountancy Mandi Alt said.

The Urbana location is open on Tuesdays between 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday- Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The University is also offering a self-help site, where you can prepare your own tax return, while getting help through a Zoom conference call.