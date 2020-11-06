Tax levy to help toward goal of ending homelessness

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One group has a goal of ending homelessness in the city, and thanks to a new tax levy, they have more money to help them do that. It was approved Tuesday night and gives money to Cunningham Township. It will go toward rental assistance, emergency food and emergency housing. We talked to a woman who used to be homeless about how Cunningham Township impacted her life.

“There was no judgement. They were there with loving arms. They gave my family a chance, and because of them, I now have secure housing. I have a job now, and it’s like everything is falling into place,” said Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure.

That adds about $3 a month for the average homeowner. That will raise about a half a million dollars a year. It’ll start in May.