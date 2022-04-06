CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first time in three years you’ll have to file your taxes on time, and it’s coming up soon.

The date taxes are due is April 18.

Tax experts recommend filing sooner rather than later. If you can’t file on by April 18, you’ll need to file for an extension. However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

One tax expert in Savoy said there can be penalties for filing late.

“I think it’s important this year especially to take a look at your income and see if you’re going to need to make a payment,” Mandy Dejarnette said. “2021 was different, a lot of the investments were doing better than they were in the prior years, so some clients are needing to make payments, that hadn’t in prior years, so taking a look and seeing if you have a payment due by Monday so you are not paying under payment penalties or interest if you make that payment after the deadline.”

As a reminder, Easter is right before the due date, so some people could forget to file. Again, file sooner rather than later. A service app can also show you whether you owe anything and your withholdings could be different this year compared to last season.