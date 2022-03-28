URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Live outdoor music is returning to Urbana for a third summer.

The Rose Bowl Tavern has offered outdoor events and concerts since the pandemic began. They’ve been using a downtown parking lot, and some neighboring businesses have raised concerns.

But Monday afternoon, they signed a licensing agreement with the city. They’ve also committed to supporting other businesses in the area.

“Some of the differences between previous years and this year is that we’ll be paying the city a regular monthly fee to compensate them for the missed meter payments,” co-owner Marten Stromberg said. “We’ll also be putting a raised stage area out there for bands to use which we haven’t had in the past.”

They’ll be offering at least one outdoor event every day between May and October. During that time, the lot will be barricaded.

For those concerned, the city claimed there is plenty of nearby parking available.