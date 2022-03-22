CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since the death of one of their tow-truck drivers, Tatman’s Towing has made an effort to increase awareness about a law meant to keep emergency responders safe.

Ross Booker was killed while cleaning up a crash near Neil Street and Windsor Road in Champaign. A car hit him and he died after being taken to the hospital.

Now, officials with Tatman’s Towing are spreading the word about Scott’s Law. The law mandates that drivers slow down and change lanes, if possible, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with lights activated.

“Since this tragedy, the amount of people who have shared that they didn’t know about this law is staggering,” Owner Jim Hampton said. “It’s a matter of saving lives.”

One way Hampton has addressed this lack of public knowledge is through an advertising campaign, which features signs around town. There are two signs along Neil Street and another on University Avenue.

Hampton hopes to take the campaign “a step further” and eventually get the attention of local lawmakers.