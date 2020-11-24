Tate Trees open for season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of people will start shopping for Christmas soon and some of them will be looking for a tree.

Tate Trees in Champaign is open for the season. This year is special because they are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

People typically come pick up a tree in person, but they are adding delivery this year. They are hoping the pandemic does not stop people from continuing some traditions.

“Well, especially right now, we need to group together as a community and support local businesses, small businesses and keep traditions alive,” said Katie Hansens.

The business is open until trees run out. You can keep up-to-date with them on Facebook.