The Taste of Chicago is traditionally held in the city’s Grant Park.

CHICAGO — The Taste of Chicago will take place in September, the City announced Monday.

The food festival will remain in Grant Park, but will take place the weekend of September 8 – 10.

Concerns were raised last week as the traditional time period for the Taste of Chicago is early July. This year, Grant Park is set to be the site of NASCAR’s Street Race weekend. The race will take up a portion of Grant Park for nearly six weeks due to set up, the event itself and tear down.

Grant Park is also booked from May 18 through August 13 with other events, including Suenos Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

To accommodate, officials have reschedule the Taste for September and have also added “Taste of Chicago pop-ups” in three neighborhoods this summer; Humboldt Park (June 24), Pullman Park (July 15), and Marquette Park (August 5).