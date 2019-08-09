Taste of Champaign-Urbana to start

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have problems trying to figure out what to eat, then this event is for you.

Taste of Champaign-Urbana will kick off Friday August 16, and lasts until Saturday at West Side Park. The event will feature food from 26 vendors across both cities, and many of them are new to the event this year.

You can also try beers from area breweries, including Triptych, Blind Pig, JT Walker’s and Riggs. There will also be local artists and craft booths to shop from.

Musical entertainment includes Dayton Funk All-Stars, Good Clean Fun Band, Sunset Strip, Caleb Cook and others.

Event hours run August 16, 5-11 pm, and August 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.