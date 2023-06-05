MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Common sodas like Mountain Dew or Coca-Cola are tasty, but people in the Mahomet community can try various soda flavors from across the country. The Mahomet Soda Festival is returning to the area for its third year from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The Mahomet Chamber of Commerce reported that the event located in downtown Mahomet is sure to bring people together with good music, good food, and a large variety of crazy soda flavors. Guests are welcome to enjoy soda from classic, family-owned bottlers from all over the country.

Officials said festivalgoers can sample numerous options of soda from hot ginger ale to Zombie Brain. If they find a soda they like best, they can purchase their favorites to take home and enjoy.

The event is free to attend. Officials said tasting tickets and unlimited tasting wristbands will be available to purchase online or at the event.