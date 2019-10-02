Tariffs challenging recycling centers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tariffs placed on the United States from China have made it more expensive to sell recycling there. Now it’s having a negative impact on Central Illinois recycling centers.

They also banned the importing of recycled paper and plastics on top of that. Midwest recycle centers rarely did business with buyers in China, but coastal recyclers lost most of their buyers in the change. They are now forced to sell domestically, and there’s more supply than demand.

Prices for the recycling have dropped with more the competition. Centers like Illini Recycling in Champaign have had to deal with the poor market. Office Manager Cindi Long says there has been no severe consequences, so far.

“Of course it’s a concern when you’re looking at, ‘Are you going to make the same amount to cover your expenses?'” says Long. “Right now, nothing has suffered.”

For now, it would be impossible to tell the difference from the outside. Illini Recycling still pays the same to customers and their recycling pick-up is still free. But they no longer buy glass thanks in part to the market conditions.

There’s no telling what any recycling center would have to do if the over-supply continues. Illini Recycling has already been backed up for almost months at a time trying to move product. They say there’s no timetable for it to end.

“For so many years, it’s always been this very sort of reliable, cyclic kind of thing,” says Long. “The elimination of the export markets has just kind of created a question mark that no one so far has been able to say, ‘Oh certainly. That’s going to be over within another year.'”

One way they say things can be improved is if more mills start forming in the U.S. to buy the over-supply. In the mean time, they are still competing to find buyers.