URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County jail facilities continue to be full beyond capacity and the strain continues to grow for those inside. People behind bars complain of a lack of promised services and jail staff is met with violence on a regular basis as increased retaliatory gun violence outside spills in.

We got a call from a man behind bars, Cassarious Meeks, who detailed the stress and frustration over being in a cell for 23 hours a day during an extended COVID-19 quarantine at the Champaign County Satellite Jail. He — like so many housed in the jails — is trying to manage his mental illness in a new environment.

“I’m bipolar and I have schizoid [personality disorder] so if I don’t talk to my loved ones outside, I can feel agitated,” Meeks said, adding the COVID-19 quarantine process sent his mental health into a tailspin.

The current policy is a 10-day quarantine upon intake, according to jail superintendent Captain Karee Voges. She said that comes recommended by Champaign Urbana Public Health District officials.

The minimum standard for recreation outside of the cells is one hour, she said, and people in jail are getting that. However, with 20+ people in quarantine at any given time, “there’s no way around [the 23-hour lockdown].”

“One might start at eight o’clock in the morning and they have their TV, their shower, they can do whatever they want to do out in the dayroom and they go back, and the next person comes out,” Voges explained. “We have to clean everything down in between cell recreations…If we had less inmates in quarantine, we could even do a two-hour out.”

Meanwhile, Meeks said mental healthcare is hard to come by.

“It is inadequate,” he said. “They said they don’t have anybody on hand at the time and a volunteer might come in once a week, just to get the people that are on suicide watch.”

Voges said, “People who are locked down are going to have even more of a need to see mental health providers.”

Mental health services are contracted out to a company called Wellpath, “So they should be the one speaking on their rounds,” the jail superintendent said. “They should have rounds in quarantine.”

“Everybody done quit, they said,” according to Meeks.

A Wellpath Spokesperson said the company is short-staffed, but we did not get a response to questions about if/how often people are seen, especially when they’re quarantined.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM WELLPATH:

“The nation is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis in nursing and mental health staffing, which has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic. Like all healthcare organizations across the country, we are experiencing staffing challenges, as a result. Wellpath is closely following changes in applicable regulations and orders that waive or alter requirements with respect to the practice of nursing to ensure sufficient staffing levels to provide quality patient care. Our primary focus during this time is to maintain the health and safety of our patients and our staff. Wellpath’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has continuously followed the latest local DPH and CDC public health guidance, including numerous changes to training, policy, and practice.

Each inmate/patient arriving at the facility is assessed by officers, who do initial screenings, and then nursing sees those flagged during the intake process. Following the assessment, any patient determined to be at risk for suicide will be placed on suicide watch and monitored regularly by Wellpath medical and mental health staff.”

“I was locked down for almost two and a half weeks before I started bringing it to attention,” Meeks said, adding some in the jail alongside him saw quarantine times beyond three weeks.

“I think there have been a few inmates that have been in quarantine time a little bit longer than their 14 days, mainly because there’s no housing for them to go to once they’re released from quarantine time,” Voges responded when asked if what Meeks said was true.

That was the tip of the iceberg for the two jails bursting at the seams, not including the 69 inmates housed up in Kankakee County. There, Sheriff Mike Downey said his department has been fortunate not to deal with short-staffing issues. He said they were equipped to handle the extra bodies.

“We’re fighting several battles,” Voges said. “We have the downtown jail right now, we’re trying to close it. We don’t even want to necessarily put inmates down there, but we have to at this point.”

In November, the county board approved closing the downtown jail and expanding the satellite facility because the former “is not meeting inspection standards,” Voges told board members.

She said the hope is to break ground by early 2023 and open in spring of 2024. Until that happens, the superintendent said the downtown jail cannot close.

According to Voges, an increasingly younger population is filling the Champaign County facilities, many coming in straight from the juvenile detention center.

224 people are in jail between the two facilities. The capacity is 293, but quarantine cells can only hold one person under COVID-policy as opposed to most cells housing two, and according to Voges, rivalries among gun violence offenders make assigning cells a bigger puzzle.

“I think that, again, the average citizen thinks you have a bed, this person hops in the bed and that’s not really how it goes if I want to keep that person safe,” she said,

When someone first comes into the jail, Voges said staff immediately asks if there’s anyone they cannot be around but they don’t always know for sure until they go back to housing.

You know, the gun violence has gotten so severe that it’s really affecting everything in here as well,” she added.

“Those same people and those same issues come into the jail,” filling it to the brim just as corrections officers continue to head for the door. That’s no coincidence, according to the superintendent.

“Once they come in and they see that they may be having feces thrown at them, which is very common. It’s very common for us to come in and have somebody who’s got feces or, or urine, or they’re being ever called every name in the book,” she described.

Most of the violence is between people in jail, not directed at staff, Voges said. The issue is in intervening. She said, years back, verbal intervention would generally do the trick, but now officers are learning to have back up at the ready.

When we asked if there was any solution on the horizon, Voges said, ” I don’t think so, honestly.”

“If people start realizing that their lives matter and that they deserve respect, just like you deserve to give respect, I think we’d see a big difference,” she continued.

There is talk about cutting the quarantine time at intake in half sometime soon, according to the Superintendent.