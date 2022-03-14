SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– The CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois indirectly responded to a Target 3 investigation that revealed patients in need of immediate medical care had to navigate a dead-end directory of providers in a “ghost network,” dragging additional details from its ongoing negotiation with Springfield Clinic into the public.

The response from President Steve Hamman was addressed to “BCBSIL Employees” in an internal memo entitled “Springfield Clinic Reporting” which Target 3 reporters obtained Monday.

Hamman claimed our reporting is not “sharing the full picture,” and that the company has “not been given opportunities to respond to these media reports in their full context and were denied member information in advance of the news stories to research and respond.”

Emails Target 3 reporters sent on March 2, in which Hamman was invited to sit down for an interview, directly contradict the CEO’s assertion. A BSBSIL spokesperson declined that request for an interview.

Hamman’s full memo (pg. 1), Target 3 reporters’ request to interview him (pg. 2)

Weeks worth of emails back and forth reveal pointed questions reporters penned to Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in the state. While we were careful not to reveal individual patient information, we asked about specific cases, including several questions about BCBSIL’s network of obstetricians.

The responses to those were incomplete and attempted to shift the blame for the uncertainty onto Springfield Clinic. The answer to four questions about guaranteeing continued care at an in-network rate for pregnant mothers — spelled out as a right under state law — was ultimately, “We cannot guarantee that.”

The Illinois Network Adequacy and Transparency Act of 2017 bars insurers from disrupting “continuity of care” coverage for cancer patients, pregnant mothers in their third trimesters, or other patients in urgent need of life-saving care.

State law also requires insurance companies to provide an “adequate network” to its customers. After hitting a dead-end in the search for available OB providers in-and-around Springfield, we asked BCBSIL how many specialists they consider “in-network” for 23 different medical specialists.

A spokesperson continues to point us back to an overall network of “3,000 providers,” a pattern Hamman continued in his memo to employees. However, the law defines requirements for a certain number of providers by specialty, not the number of doctors overall.

The memo also provided a glimpse into Blue Cross Blue Shield’s side of the dispute with Springfield Clinic. Hamman pushed the blame onto the clinic, claiming it’s “demanding a 75% increase in [provider] reimbursement rates.” BCBSIL has not responded to questions Monday about where that number comes from and what research and/or data backs up their assertion that medical costs in Springfield “are among the highest in the state.”

Springfield Clinic wouldn’t discuss specific rates as contract negotiations continue but claimed it remains “the single largest driver of affordable healthcare in central Illinois, offering care for a fraction of the cost of what patients would pay in a hospital setting.”

Physicians in rural communities have been driven out by lowering rates, according to Zach Kerker, a vice president at Springfield Clinic in an interview predating the memo’s release.

“Springfield clinic has filled that void.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM SPRINGFIELD CLINIC:

“Springfield Clinic is the single largest driver of affordable healthcare in central Illinois, offering care for a fraction of the cost of what patients would pay in a hospital setting. The Clinic continues to do what is necessary to protect high-quality healthcare for patients in Central Illinois and make it easy for them to see their specialists and primary care providers close to home. We continue to be strong advocates for our patients and the long-term health of our community.”

The independent clinic is home to a large portion of the specialists in Sangamon and about 20 surrounding counties. Remove that entire network from access for a conservatively estimated 55,000 patients and the options are depleted, in some cases, inadequate by law.

The OB/GYN specialty is a perfect example because it’s a doctor all women are recommended to see at least once a year for the majority of their lives, and when they become pregnant, that need becomes dire.

BCBS’s online directory for patients living in Springfield revealed 12 obstetricians taking patients, well below the required 22 we calculated using regulations drawn out in the state’s Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. By bringing Springfield Clinic back in-network, BCBS would add 37 OB/GYNs to that list, satisfying the network adequacy requirements for that specialty.

Since obtaining the memo, Target 3 reporters reached back out again to invite the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois CEO to explain the dispute in an interview. They have not responded to our invitation.