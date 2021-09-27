School board approves settlement agreement with Danville superintendent to ‘resolve ongoing disputes’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville School District 118 Board approved a five-year extension for Superintendent Alicia Geddis and with it, two settlement agreements.

Target 3 investigators received multiple tips about the agreements between the board and the superintendent, and the second settlement between the board and Geddis’ administrative assistant Letha Reeves.

Target 3 reached out to the Board of Education and filed a Freedom of Information Act request to find out what was settled at a meeting earlier this month. At the Sept. 8 meeting, school board President Randal Ashton said the settlement agreements “resolve ongoing disputes.”

Both motions were approved with a four to one vote.

This is a developing story.