ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The coronavirus did not cause a nursing shortage—it exposed it. It is something hospitals have been dealing with for longer than most current healthcare professionals can even remember.

The pandemic also brought more exposure to the appeal of travel nursing; both to the nurses who feel a pay raise is overdue and to the packed hospitals, trying to keep the level of care up to standard.

Jennifer Kowalewski reports to the COVID Unit at HSHS St. John’s hospital five days per week. When she finishes her shift, she doesn’t go home to her family – a husband and two step daughters. They live in Rockford. Instead, she drives 15 minutes south to the Double J Campground in Chatham, where she has a camper she stays in through the work week.

Kowalewski is a travel nurse – one of the many that are staffing hospitals all over the country to help deal with surges of covid patients.

Before she started as a travel nurse at HSHS St. John’s in October, Kowalewski was a staff nurse at a hospital in Rockford. It was always a dream of hers to be a travel nurse. Combining her love for nursing with a love for travel was enough of a sell already, not to mention the much higher paycheck for travel nurses.

A growing percentage of nursing staff at several central Illinois is travelers. Where a local RN might make–on average–$1,500 a week, travel–or contract nurses–make closer to $5,000. And while pay is not the only reason nurses go this route, it is an undeniable factor at a time when their jobs pose an incredible health risk.

But the perks are balanced by the sacrifices. Kowalewski is bringing home a bigger paycheck then she ever has, but she only gets to go home for at max a couple days per week. Her family is on board with this decision. Her 8-year-old step daughter struggles with it sometimes, but Kowalewski says all of the struggle is worth it when she makes the trip back to Rockford every weekend.