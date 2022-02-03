It’s been 4 months since Illinois lifted the moratorium — Was there a surge of evictions after all?

Meanwhile, rent assistance dries up and emergency sick leave is no more

Part 1 — The Courts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)– A Champaign County’s judge was unsure just how full his courtroom would be in the months following the end of the state’s eviction moratorium. That is, up until now.

Illinois’ year and a half-long eviction pause ended on October 3rd, meaning financial hardship caused by the pandemic is no longer a protection from losing your home under the law.

And, in the month after that protection was lifted, Target 3 investigators revealed landlords filed the most eviction cases seen in three years, in at least a couple of Central Illinois’s largest counties.

From Oct. 4 through the end of the month, 87 evictions were filed at the Macon County courthouse. That’s a little more than five times the number from the same month in 2020 and it’s a 770 percent increase from Oct. 2019.

On a larger scale in Champaign County, the change wasn’t nearly as drastic. Evictions were paused for most renters back in October of 2020 so we focused on the change between 2019 and 2021, which was a 15% increase. (149 evictions were filed in Oct. 2019 and 170 were filed in Oct. 2021.)

Champaign County Associate Judge Brett Olmstead took a look at the statistics for the first time in sending them to the Target 3 team.

“It did surprise me. I thought we’d have a bigger bump,” he shared. “I never thought we’d have the wave that everybody talked about, but I did think we’d have more of a bump.”

After a surge of filings immediately in October, it was immediately back to the volume you’d see in pre-pandemic eviction court, according to Judge Olmstead.

Over in Macon County, filings remained on the higher end for the rest of 2021, but there was a significant drop after the first month landlords began filing again.

A deeper look at the data: Evictions filed in Champaign and Macon Counties from 2019-2021 (Data provided by court staff)

“I think what you’re seeing is that our local agencies were really active about getting the word out and talking to people and making the most of the rent assistance funds that they had,” Olmstead explained.

So, of the 376 cases filed in Champaign County between October and the end of the year, how many ended in someone losing their housing?

At least 50 percent, according to Olmstead, who said it’s likely closer to 70 percent.

“I would say it’s been consistent with my experience before the shutdown,” he added.

So, how many go to trial? “Very few,” Olmstead said, not knowing the exact percentage.

Target 3 investigators sat in on a day of hearings in Champaign County to see the process and impact for ourselves.

Out of 49 hearings called that January morning, five were set for trial.

Olmstead — who presided over the county’s eviction court from fall 2019 through the end of 2021 — said that’s nothing new.

“I think a lot of people think that if they could only just have a judge listen to their story, they’d be able to avoid eviction,” he elaborated. “That’s not the way the law works.”

Here’s how it does work if a landlord is evicting a renter for non-payment of rent:

The landlord has to give a written 5-day notice.

At that point, the tenant has 5 days to bring rent payments up to date.

If that doesn’t happen, “that’s it, you get an eviction order under the law,” Olmstead explained.

“By the time the case gets to court, even if the tenant could bring — as of that day — could bring the rent current, there’s nothing that says the landlord has to accept that.”

The judge added, there are defenses but they’re incredibly limited. Otherwise, it’s a rather quick resolution legally.

What gets a little more complicated, for the landlords, is getting reimbursed for owed rent.

So, do landlords often get paid back? “Yeah, you’re probably asking the wrong person,” Olmstead responded, adding, “I would say that odds are low.”

Eviction court is poverty court. If people are being evicted because they haven’t paid their rent, it’s not because they chose to buy a Ferrari instead. It’s because they chose to eat. Brett Olmstead, Champaign County Associate Judge

Rosa Druker coordinates an eviction mediation program at both the Champaign and Macon County courthouses. We reported non-profit Dispute Resolution Institute, Inc. launched it over the summer.

We asked Druker: Of those who end up in eviction court, how many are dealing with financial hardship?

“Probably 99.9%,” the eviction mediation program coordinator answered.

“A lot of our mediations do end in an agreement with a move-out date. The goal of mediation is not to keep landlords and tenants together. Sometimes the best option for both sides is to find a dignified exit to that relationship and go their separate ways.”

We asked Druker: Do you feel like it’s actually changing outcomes for the landlord and/or the tenant? “Absolutely,” she said.

Druker has mediated 38 cases in Champaign County. Many are ongoing, but of the 16 now closed:

Five signed an agreement to move out,

four created a payment plan to stay, and

Seven worked through the rental assistance process.

In Macon County, the program has handled 17 cases:

Seven cases are still open,

two closed with no agreement, and

eight closed with agreement. Five of those with a move-out date, two with a payment plan, and one recieved rental assistance so far.



On the Monday that Target 3 sat in the courtroom, with about one exception, hearings were reset to give every renter who was actively applying for help more time to do so.

“Mediation has been able to resolve issues and keep people in their homes,” Olmstead said. “It has exceeded my expectations.”

Druker’s best advice for those facing eviction? Show up to court.

When Target 3 was in the courtroom, renters didn’t show in a third of the cases called that day, and when that happens, an eviction is ordered by default — effective immediately.

“And I would say that one trend that has stuck out to me within the context of mediation is the number of landlords that are interested and excited about going through rent assistance,” Druker added, something mediation can assist both parties with from the courthouse.

Olmstead encouraged landlords to be active in helping tenants pursue rent assistance money. He said that might be the only way to get paid, adding, it’s a factor keeping the volume of evictions at bay.

“Now, eventually, we’ll come to a time where the money’s not there anymore,” Olmstead continued. “And then everything’s up in the air.”

What happens to the rate of evictions at that point is unclear, according to Olmstead. It’s similar to the feeling of uncertainty he had just before the state’s eviction moratorium ended in October.

We asked Olmstead: Should there be some sort of permanent rent assistance program? (considering there was a similar rate of evictions without a pandemic in 2019)

“I think that’s beyond my expertise,” the associate judge responded.

He said evictions are “a low-income housing problem.”

“That’s a problem that Champaign-Urbana is going to have to struggle with and it’s not alone,” Olmstead shared, something he said he expects to outlast the pandemic.

“Frontline policymakers need to think about low-income housing and what you’re going to do with having an adequate supply of low-income housing because that supply is dwindling. It’s going to become a crisis at some point,” he elaborated.

It’s not something you can clean up on the back end. After an eviction is filed, whether we have a mediation program or not, [the court] can’t solve that problem. Brett Olmstead, Champaign County Associate Judge

Part 2 — The Renters

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– COVID-related rental assistance money is drying up in Central Illinois.

We’re talking about money from the federal government that’s kept some people in their homes and made sure landlords continued to get paid during an uncertain time.

Applications for the state-wide Rental Payment Program (through the Illinois Housing Development Authority) closed in December, and in Champaign County, applications for the Emergency Rent Assistance Program (run by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission) close at the end of the day Friday.

Meanwhile, some renters who were in a bind around a year ago are just getting back on their feet, and as COVID-19 cases continue to spread, a few tell Target 3 they worry one small setback could send them spiraling back to square one.

We spoke with an Urbana renter who, like countless others, was able to keep up with bills every month for years. That is, up until the pandemic took a hit to his livelihood.

“I’m a person who’s been on my own since I was 18, always pay my rent,” the Urbana renter shared.

He asked that we leave his full name out of the story to avoid issues with employment. As requested, we’ll refer to him as Deshaun.

“So I worked at a job for almost three years,” Deshaun began. “…I was furloughed for three to four months and we were told we would come back to work after COVID, but then got told that the business closed down.”

Deshaun told us he immediately started looking for a new job. All the while bills were piling up, especially rent payments.

“It was kind of hard with the housing because what ended up happening was every month I was still getting behind,” he continued.

“So even with me putting down $1,000, $1,500, I still was another month and another month behind, literally.”

Deshaun said he ended up $6,000-$7,000 behind. So although he found a new job within a few months, he couldn’t afford what he owed.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m doing what I can do,’ but it’s kind of impossible if I’m paying month by month,” he shared.

Back in July, Deshaun began the rental assistance process through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

After four months and phone calls to the WCIA Target 3 team to help figure out where his application was at late this fall, he was approved in November.

We’re told the process is confusing.

“I get landlords reaching out to me, you know, too. It’s honestly…That’s one thing, it’s been really confusing,” shared Champaign County Regional Planning Commission community services director Lisa Benson.

Benson is a big part of running CCRPC’s Emergency Rent Assistance Program. According to her, because these types of programs were brand new, the infrastructure and staff needed to contact renters and landlords in a timely manner weren’t immediately available.

“I get it, they’re stressed, they walk out the door and they want to know two days later, ‘Well, where does it stand?’ For every call that we’d have to field, that takes the staff away from, you know, actually processing the assistance,” she explained.

“So we created a timeline, and we give that to every single applicant that comes in and it tells them, with a specific date, if you haven’t heard from somebody by this date, now it’s time to give us a call.”

CCRPC has approved more than $7 million in direct rent assistance, according to Benson, throughout the program’s 11-month history.

“Right around the time that the moratorium was lifting, probably two weeks before, we saw an increase and we started receiving probably 30 to 50 applications each day,” Benson added.

She said that’s dropped since November. The organization sees, on average, 20 to 30 applications every day.

But as of Friday, no more will be accepted because Benson expects there isn’t enough money to fund any new applications beyond that day.

IHDA closed its second round of assistance before the end of the year. When we spoke in November, executive director Kristin Faust said she expects that to be the final round.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to affect people’s income.

“I was on quarantine for 10 days because I was sick, jobs did not offer any payment. That’s not something they do anymore,” Deshaun said.

He’s right, at least about the fact that employers don’t have to offer COVID-specific sick leave. It was available earlier in the pandemic, but the emergency paid sick leave passed by Congress in 2020 expired in September.

And, because Deshaun’s job is not considered full-time, they don’t have to — and he said they do not — offer him any paid time off. He told us this is leaving him and countless other workers in a tough spot: Come to work with the virus or lose a paycheck.

“I was already behind. I don’t want to keep going behind, so after my quarantine, I’ve been here pulling like 12-hour shifts,” he explained.

We asked Benson about this in early January.

“To answer your question, yes. I do worry about [the COVID-19 case surge] having an impact on people’s income,” she replied.

“And that’s why we also have our hardship rent assistance.”

That’s something CCRPC has offered to those living in Champaign County long before the pandemic. The application takes a little more leg-work, according to Benson, but the money will continue to be available.

We asked Deshaun: Do you worry about needing rent assistance again?

“At the moment, no,” he said. “But I’m praying not. I’m working on my savings, my budget, but the way COVID cases are going up, you never know.”

Deshaun said he’s working on getting his CDL license for added job security.

“You don’t want to put yourself in a situation where a job has control over whether you’re homeless or not,” he concluded.

Benson said there’s a possibility for another round of COVID-related rental assistance, but they’re waiting for updated federal guidance. For now, applications will close Friday in Champaign County.

The approval process for applications is ongoing at CCRPC and at the state level, and money is still being dispersed so there isn’t necessarily a reason to worry if you’ve applied and haven’t received it.

IHDA expects to get all money out the door by March.

