SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Insurance has fined a major insurance company for not updating their provider directory in a timely manner.

The state agency previously fined Blue Cross Blue Shield in March more than half a million dollars for violating laws related to network adequacy. Agency officials say they have fined the company an additional $231,900 because Blue Cross Blue Shield has delayed implementing changes to their provider directories to address the network adequacy violations from the first fine.

“Consumers rely on their health insurance companies to provide accurate information, so that they can make important, informed decisions about their health care,” IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said in a statement. “Provider directories are often the first touchpoint for health insurance consumers attempting to choose a primary care physician or specialist. Inaccurate, outdated, confusing information can make that selection process even more time-consuming and stressful. In Illinois, health insurers with provider directories found to be in violation of the law will be fined.”

According to the department, BCBS’s parent company, Health Care Service Corporation, has now improved their search processes on the directory to now be compliant with the IDOI director’s order. IDOI officials say they will conduct follow-up exams to ensure the company remains in compliance with the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.

The WCIA Target 3 investigative team released a series of investigations on Blue Cross Blue Shield violating continuity of care in Spring 2022.

Blue Cross Blue Shield provided WCIA with the following statement in response to the fine: