Emergency communications official allowed to work remotely from Florida

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– Remote work has been normalized during the pandemic, but the decision to allow a top emergency communications official for Coles and Moultrie Counties to do so is not sitting well with the joint Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB).

WCIA obtained a letter written by the Board’s Chairman Dan Ensign. It said Coles County 911 Director James Calvert has decided to let Assistant Director Amanda Williamson work from Florida for the rest of the year.

Williamson has to move because of her husband’s job, the letter added. Chairman Ensign wrote, keeping Williamson employed from roughly a thousand miles away is in the best interest of the department, because of her knowledge of ongoing projects.

The question is, would she be readily available in an emergency?

Ensign’s letter says Williamson will have remote access to her computer as if she were in the office.

WCIA reached out to Board Vice-Chairman and Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines. He said a super-majority of the board is against the decision, adding, he and other members requested it be discussed at a special meeting of the ETSB board Tuesday.

The discussion is scheduled to happen in a closed meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Mattoon.

In his letter, Ensign said board members do not have a say in the decision. He said Williamson reports to Calvert only.

Ensign did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

We also spoke with Calvert this afternoon. He said he nor Williamson could comment on the letter because it is an agenda item in an executive session.

Stick with us as we learn more about this developing story.