Catholic churches publicly report a fraction of sexual abuse allegations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The number of sexual abuse allegations made public by catholic churches in Illinois is a fourth of the total number that has now been discovered.

Back in 2018, an investigation launched by Former Attorney General Lisa Madigan discovered catholic churches kept at least 500 allegations of sexual abuse a secret.

At the time, only 185 clergy members in the state were publicly identified as being “credibly” accused of child sexual abuse.

Madigan announced her investigation in August 2018, and by December, the state discovered those 500 undisclosed cases, bringing the total number of allegations up to about 690.

Thursday, WCIA’s Target 3 investigative team found out the number of undisclosed cases doubled since 2018.

“These are people who have suffered the worst abuse imaginable,” shared the current Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

He said this is very much an ongoing investigation. Target 3 interviewed Raoul for the first update on this project in three years.

Illinois clergy have now publicized 251 “credible” abuse cases. That falls far short of the at least 1,000 accusations the AG’s office knows of.

“Prior to our investigation, if there was a dead priest, you know, they would close the book on that, instead of fully investigating that,” Raoul explained.

“If it was settled, there wouldn’t be a full investigation.”

Some of the allegations found are recent, others date as far back as the 1950s and 60s.

“We spoke to, you know, well over 100 people over the course of the investigation, including survivors and the church,” the attorney general shared.

It’s unclear how many of the about a thousand allegations have been substantiated. Some cases from years ago are being reported for the very first time.

Because of statutes of limitation on sexual abuse cases, legally, justice isn’t possible in some cases.

Recently, those statutes were abolished. Any cases occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2020, can be tried anytime in the future.