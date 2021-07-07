Bridging the gap: Tens of billions invested and problem roads expected to remain

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The state’s roads are in disrepair, and people want them fixed quickly.

About a month ago, our Target 3 investigative team looked into the poor condition of bridges across the state, and we walked through where to find out how structures in your area are holding up.

After that story aired, we heard from dozens of viewers asking us to look into the problem of roads as well.

Target 3 took those tips and took to the road, and we found out they’re costing taxpayers more money all the time.

Along the way, we heard comments like: “All of Illinois roads are bad…” and, “The way these bumps are, it’s just…I mean it’s like this here constantly.”

So, what condition are the roads in?

That became a tough question to answer across the board because you can’t compare roads from city to city, from county to county, or even from state to state like you can with bridges.

States and local governments are required to report bridge conditions to the Federal Highway Administration for every bridge, every year, and there’s a federal rating system to follow.

This is a snapshot of the bridges in poor condition by federal standards in Illinois. Click the picture to access the interactive map.

(Courtesy: Federal Hwy Administration)

Roads do not have the same federal oversight as bridges. There is no national rating system for roads, according to a spokesperson for the Highway Administration. Cities and counties have different ways of tracking conditions, that is if they have a system.

“Last year when I came in as city engineer, we just decided we have got to have some kind of a system that’s going to help us figure out how to prioritize where we do these repairs,” shared Danville’s City Engineer Sam Cole.

Cole’s office is responsible for the maintenance of about 177 miles of roads in the City of Danville.

“…So with in-house staff we drove, and if we would do…we did what we’d call a windshield survey. We rated them one to 10,” he explained.

The Pavement Condition Ratings indicate the level of repair needed for each road in Danville. (Data provided by the Danville Engineering Dept.)

Looking at the most recent, and only ratings available so far, from spring 2020, Cole could tell us that 85% of the city’s roads will need some sort of maintenance in the next five years.

“I’m definitely concerned,” he added.

The City of Champaign has a Pavement Condition Index Scale.

“So it’s a 1-100 scale,” explained the Assistant City Engineer for Transportation, Chris Sokolowski.

He simplified it by adding letter grades.

(Data provided by the City of Champaign Public Works Dept.)

If the pavement grade is between 86 and 100, that’s an ‘A’, meaning the road is in excellent condition. This rating was given to 22% of the city’s roads in 2019. If a road rates below 25, it’s an ‘F’ rating, which applied to 7% of Champaign roads in 2019. If a road falls below 10, it failed, which accounted for 1% of the city’s roads in 2019. (See chart above)

“The roads are PCI of 63 over or overall, which is like a ‘C’, so we’re doing okay,” Sokolowski summarized.

Inspections and ratings are done every four years in Champaign, according to the assistant engineer. The most recent overall ‘C’ rating is from 2019. The same rate applied in 2015.

This data is available back a couple of decades.

“So the average PCI is lower than it was ten years ago,” Sokolowski said.

In 2010, the PCI for all city streets was better, at 68. In 2000, it was 69.

Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester says there is no formal inspection program or rating system at his office.

The exterior of the Effingham County Office Building where the County Engineering Dept. is located.

“It’s a little bit of common sense if there’s an issue or not,” Koester responded.

He said the county doesn’t get many complaints.

“I don’t know if people are just more tolerant or if we’re doing a good job,” he laughed.

Macon County has a similar approach. Compared to the GIS (geographic information system) mapping system in Danville, with ratings listed and color-coded on the roads, the county’s system is “very low tech, low key,” according to Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird.

“Between myself and my road supervisor, it’s just a lot of driving actually,” he added.

Bird says, overall, Macon County roads are in excellent shape.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird (left) shows Target 3 Investigator Renée Cooper a map of the roads under reconstruction in Macon County.

Even where the rating systems exist, you still can’t accurately compare roads in Danville to the City of Champaign, for example.

“I think everybody assumes their roads are the worst,” Cole said.

But, there’s really no way to prove it.



Danville Engineer Sam Cole searches the Dept.’s interactive Geographic Information System.

So, what repairs are in the works? And, will they last? Check back on this article Wednesday evening for more on this story.