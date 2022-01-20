Talent show to be part-virtual

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville talent show will have expanded watch-from-home access amid nationwide COVID concerns.

Danville’s Got Talent is set for 6:30 p.m. on February 4th at the Fischer Theatre. Organizers expect the venue to be at 25% capacity to allow for distancing. Performers, staff, and sponsors – but not the public – will get tickets. Others can watch live and on-demand from home. Photos and information about the performers will also be online, and viewers will be able to mark their top choice among the 14 performers in a poll. The judges, though, will choose the bonafide winners. First prize is $500, second prize is $250, and third prize is $100.

Organizers said this will be an annual event.