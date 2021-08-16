Tale of two counties: Champaign grows in population while Vermilion takes a hit

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Census reports Champaign County is one of few counties in Illinois that grew in population.

Champaign County grew to more than 205,000 in the 2020 census.

This continues a trend of growth for the county since 1900.

The population in 2010 was a little more than 201,000.

On the other hand, Danville had some of the largest percentage declines in the country.

The U.S. Census reports the city population decreased by around 9%.

Officials from Vermilion County say the county also fell by the same number.

They say it’s a significant amount.

“Hasn’t been good,” said Douglas Toole, the administrator for Vermilion County Public Health. “We’re, I’m not shocked to see that the population’s been going down. I live in this community. But was surprised to see just how much the census estimate is that we’ve lost.”

