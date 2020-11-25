Taking the ‘Grinch’ out of 2020

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Casey is home to some of the largest attractions in the world. This year, its library is spreading some holiday cheer by inviting a beloved Christmas character to town – and he’s a mean one.

The Grinch has been spotted stirring up trouble to promote the library’s virtual 5K. They usually hosts a Candy Cane on Main event, but decided to try something new.

It’s a way to get people in the holiday spirit.

“We always have some activity, but this year with the COVID, we had to go virtual,” says Director Gretchen Murphy. “So, our goal is just to spread holiday cheer. Everybody should be out, get active, and to recognize the library.”

The virtual Grinch-themed run is on December 4. There’s still time to register. An award ceremony will be on the next day.