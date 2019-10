ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A job training initiative is now law. The House passed Bill 2304; the Training in Building Trades Program, in the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The program is designed to create jobs and provide opportunities for people 18 – 35 to learn trade skills, especially in construction, electrical or plumbing by expanding vocational job training programs.

The bill was recently signed into law by Governor Pritzker after having received strong bipartisan support.