Taking a stroll down Church Street for Historic Preservation Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Historic Preservation Week kicked off in Decatur.

The city started the week with its first-ever “Church Street – Church Stroll.” The self-guided tours started in the 166-year-old Saint John’s Episcopal Church. Historians also spoke at First United Methodist and the House of Miracles.

Jan Akins said it is an opportunity for a lot of people to learn about what makes the city wonderful.

“We’ve had people stopping by who say, ‘I’ve driven by that church many times that I just wanted to see the inside.’ And like the architecture from our churches from 1892. And when would you get an opportunity to see that anywhere else? They don’t realize…really the treasures that we have in Decatur,” said Akins.

There will be events throughout the week, both online and in-person.