CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Would you know how to protect yourself if an active shooter walked into the room? What if you were responsible for dozens of employees? These are questions the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce wants all business owners to ask themselves – because it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

They partnered with police for a training seminar Tuesday. Chamber President and CEO Laura Weis, a couple Champaign police officers, and a room full of business owners discussed how they can maximize chances of survival for themselves, customers and employees in the case of a threat. They emphasized access to this life-saving information is crucial, so we laid out some key takeaways for you to keep in mind in case the unthinkable ever happens.

“Take victim out of your vocabulary and replace that with survivor,” Sergeant Sean Ater said.

That’s step one. Step two is getting educated.

“But further, have a plan. Make your employees know the plan. Have everybody on the same page and then practice these plans,” Ater said.

Laura Weis says when officers asked the room how many people had plans for escaping severe weather or fires in the workplace, most hands went up.

“When the question was asked – how many of you have plans in place for an active threat situation? There were not many hands,” Weis said.

Champaign police say nowadays, that has to change – both for business owners and everyday civilians.

“Now we’re past the denial phase of ‘if’ this is going to happen,” Ater said. “It’s now ‘when.'”

Here are some of Sergeant Ater’s top survival tips. When you have the ability to escape, run. If not, hide. And if all else fails – fight back.

“If you’ve reached that stage where you’re going to fight, you’ve got to meet their aggression. They came there with a purpose and you have to meet that same purpose that they have,” Ater said.

He says to think outside the box and get crafty with your surroundings.

“If you’ve got fire extinguishers, that’s a big one. People originally say ‘hey, I’ll hit them with a fire extinguisher.’ Well, you also could deploy the fire extinguisher to also blind somebody,” Ater said.

Calling 9-1-1 might be your first instinct. But Ater says your priority should be saving yourself and others.

“The employees, when this happens, are the first responders. We’re not. We’re the second responders because they see it first, they react to it first,” Ater said.

We asked for an example of an active threat situation that could have been deadly, but was successfully thwarted.

“Noblesville, Indiana. Jason Seaman. That was a big one and that’s what we talked about in here – it was somebody acting right away,” Ater said.

In 2018, a teacher and Central Illinois native named Jason Seaman saved lives when he tackled a shooter in his Indiana classroom. He and a 13-year-old student were shot, but no one died – and Ater credits their survival to Seaman’s quick thinking.

“It seems like it’s a big new thing, but it’s not. This information has been out there. The need for it now is the only thing that’s changed,” Ater said.

Police say it’s also important to consider the small things, like whether you would silence your phone in hiding or have any reflective surfaces. And when you take action, commit to it, but be fluid if things take a turn for the worse.