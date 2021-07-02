Take selfies with your dog to help raise money for Champaign County Humane Society

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Speaking of furry friends, two organizations are teaming up and asking you to take selfies with your dog. It’s all for a good cause.

Commerce Bank and the Champaign County Humane Society kicked of the “Drive Up Pups” campaign this week.

If you bank with commerce, you can go to the drive thru with your dog.

Take a picture and post it on social media with the hashtag #DriveUpPups.

“When we are beneficiaries of charitable giving, that makes us feel really good,” said Sarah Sheppard, the development director at the Champaign County Humane Society. “That makes us feel the work that we’re doing is continued to be well received in the business community and it’s awesome that businesses like theirs think of us.”

Every picture posted on social media will raise $10 for various charities, including the Champaign County Humane Society.

The fundraiser will continue until September.