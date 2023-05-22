CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you are an expert fisher or a first-timer, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has the perfect event for you this weekend. They announced they are hosting “Take Me Fishing: Middle Fork”, a free fishing event for the whole family.

The forest preserve shared on social media that they are hosting the event, along with the Homer Lake Interpretive Center on Saturday, May 27. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Cypress Pond at the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.

Cane poles and bait will be available for use, but people are also welcome to bring their own. All event fishing is catch-and-release. For those who aren’t experts at fishing, the forest preserve said there will be basic fishing instructions available.

The event is open to all ages. Kids will have the chance to win awards and prizes during the event. Adult supervision is required for children aged 15 and under, and children must be accompanied by an adult, officials said.

More information about the event can be found by contacting Public Program Specialist Jennifer Wick at (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.