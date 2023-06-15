URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced the Urbana Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a free walking tour of Buena Vista Court, one of the city’s historic districts, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

City officials reported those that who would like to walk over with the commission to learn about other Urbana Historic Landmarks and Districts that will be passed on the way to the tour, can meet at Urbana’s Market at the Square at 11:55 a.m.

They said tour guides will be waiting at the commission’s information table in the easternmost row at the Market.

Urbana’s Market at the Square takes place from 7 a.m. – noon each Saturday at the northwest corner of S. Vine and E. Illinois Streets in Urbana, officials said. They said for those that simply wish to begin the actual tour at Buena Vista Court, parking is available at the Urbana Park District’s Phillips Recreation Center located at 505 W. Stoughton Street in Urbana.

The city said reservations are appreciated but not required for the event. Anyone can sign up to register and receive updates here.

A map of the walking tour area can be found below: