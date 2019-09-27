Taiwan commits to deal with Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Taiwan made a commitment to the State of Illinois to buy 2.2 billion dollars worth of farm products over the next two years.

The commitment comes in the middle of a time of uncertainty for Illinois farmers, who are dealing with the effects of a trade war with China, and a late harvest season.

Taiwan is a loyal customer for Illinois farmers, and this decision will provide some security for them even though grain prices will probably rise after farmers get their yields.

The Federal Government’s trade war with China left a massive gap for farmer’s post-harvest plan, and officials are worried that it will take a long-term fix to get back to where the two countries used to be.

“It’s one of the concerns we have once our trade dispute is done with China,” Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan said. “How long is it going to take to rebuild that trust with that country. That took literally decades to create, and we feel like the rug has been taken out from under us as farmers.

The Illinois AG-department reports in 2017 and 2018, Taiwan bought 280 million dollars worth of corn and soybeans.

In 2019, Taiwan is projected to spend 360 million dollars.

Farmers like those at RTS Family Farms in Auburn, Illinois are thankful for the security, and credit the international effort made by the Department of Agriculture.

“This is just one case where the Illinois Department of Ag has hit a home run,” Tim Seifert of RTS Family Farms said. “They have finally gotten customers to commit to products that we have. Taiwan has always been a very loyal customer to us.”

RTS Family Farms just started harvesting their crops last week. They, along with many other farms across the state, are expecting a smaller yield than last year. Wes Seifert works on his farm with his dad.

“But if we have less of a product this year, and we have less product to export, then that will bring our prices up,” Wes Seifert said.

A commitment from Taiwan will ensure that even though prices may rise a bit, farmers will have an easier time finding buyers.

The 2.2 billion dollar agreement with Taiwan will do nothing but help Illinois farmers, but it will still not fill the gap left by the Federal Government’s trade war with China.

“It’s not going to displace China. China has always been a huge customer of ours. But Security is the most important thing. To know that we still have friends that will purchase our product,” Tim Seifert said.