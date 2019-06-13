Taekwondo instructor charged with child porn

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is being charged with possessing and reproducing child pornography.

David L. Crawley was charged with six counts of reproducing child porn.

Wednesday, police did a search of his home, in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge. Crawley is a Taekwondo instructor. His bond was set at $1 million and his arraignment is set for July 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250