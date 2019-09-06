Tackle Hunger, take 2

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA-3 News is teaming up with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank to tackle hunger. Friday, we’re helping stock the shelves of local food pantries in Tuscola and Arcola. Arcola is hosting the long-standing “Cola Wars” rivalry game Friday night.

Tackle Hunger kicked off last year. This year, the goal is to raise enough money to provide 150,000 meals throughout Central Illinois. At the first Tackle Hunger game of the season, fans at the PBL and GCMS game raised money for 16,000 meals.

Every dollar donated provides five meals. A table will be set up at Arcola for monetary donations.