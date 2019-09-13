Tackle Hunger Round 3

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Game 3 of Tackle Hunger kicks off Friday, 7 pm. The St. Thomas More Sabers face off against the Sages, but the teams are also working toward a common goal: feeding families in need.

The schools are fundraising for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, which covers 18 counties across 14,500 square miles. The foodbank provides food for 58,000 people each month. Each dollar donated is equivalent to five meals for families.

Tackle Hunger hopes to raise 150,000 meals for the Central Illinois area this football season. The totals from this week’s game will be counted and announced during Friday Football Fever on WCIA-3 News at 10 pm.