Tackle Hunger off to a great start

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Donations were way up from last year in the first “Tackle Hunger” game of 2019.

The total number of meals raised this game was 16,419.

Here are the numbers for each school.

PBL: 5,490 Meals

14.55 lbs of food

$60.00 online donations

$535.60 cash donations

$500.00 sponsorship from Hudson

GCMS: 10,929 Meals

46.85 lbs of food

$10.00 online donations

$1,667.99 cash donations

$500.00 sponsorship from Rhino Ag

Our goal is 150,000 meals for the season.

Next up is Tuscola vs Arcola in the Week 2 Match-Up.