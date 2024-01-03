TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola’s Ta’Carbon Steakhouse and Bar closed this past week.

The restaurant opened in 2020 before the pandemic. City officials said rising overhead and labor costs and an unprofitable last couple months forced owners to close.

At least ten workers lost their jobs. East Illinois Worknet in Tuscola will help them find new ones.

“Some of our local workforce professionals reached out immediately when they found out about the closure and offered different assistance,” said Brian Moody, Executive Director of Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development, “whether that be just looking to find a new, similar position, or looking at job training, some other opportunities that might be out there, see if maybe they can upskill someone.”

He also said the owners will re-group and decide what’s next. Selling the restaurant or considering new business plans are both possibilities.