T-shirts sold to support family of Officer Chris Oberheim

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — After the death of Officer Chris Oberheim, a woman in Monticello started selling t-shirts to raise money for the family. People all over the country have supported the cause.

“It’s became bigger than what I could imagine,” said Jessica Buescher.

In a few days, more than 500 people have ordered t-shirts, raising close to $10,000 for the family of fallen officer, Chris Oberheim.

“To be able to help them and know that they are appreciative of what we are doing is amazing,” Buescher exclaimed.

When Oberheim died, Buescher wanted to do something. She decided to use her craft and sell t-shirts. A few of her friends helped. And what started as a Facebook post ended in hundreds of requests.

“It quickly grew…very, very quickly grew,” explained Jenny Tipsword.

“I think my hands would fall off if I tried to weed this vinyl for 500-plus shirts, so that’s when I said, ‘Okay, a screen-printing company is needed,'” said Buescher.

The t-shirts are being made at Truck House T’s in Champaign. The owner is an Urbana firefighter who wanted to give back to the family.

That is something others wanted to do as well.

“They have always given back to all the softball programs and always been involved in church and the dance community and really huge supporters of our community; so it’s just time to give back,” said Tipsword.

“This could help towards college educations,” said Holly Miller. “This could help the girls to remember, using the money to further their lives, how much the community stood behind them and appreciated her family and what Chris did for the community.”

And what he did for his community will be remembered by people all over the country.

“It’s sad that we’re coming together for this tragedy, but I’m happy that the town cares so much and even people outside of the town care so much as to want to help them, want to support them. I’m just blown away,” said Buescher.

Shirts of all sizes are being sold. The final day to order is Sunday.

To order your shirt, click here.