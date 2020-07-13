T-Shirt Designed by Local artist up for sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Last year students say these streets looked much different for the Greek Reunion. "All of campus was just pretty much like very busy," said Abby Gamble, student at U of I. The party usually draws big crowds but not during the era of COVID-19. "As far as I know, it was very quiet on campus, like no parties, none of my friends came down," said Gamble. The university, public health officials, and the city warned against holding large gatherings this weekend. Several Campustown bars like Red Lion, Kams, and Joe's Brewery voluntarily closed their doors.

Some were concerned a mass gathering may cause a big setback for public health, but Esquire stayed open. "I don't think that's a huge thing for us because we're a downtown bar, and I think people coming back for that type of stuff are a little more nostalgic to be on campus," said Paul Higgins, Esquire Lounge General Manager. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District said they would monitor bars for big crowds, but managers say it was hard to tell this usually busy weekend from any other. "I didn't notice more students per say. We did have a big crowd Friday because the weather was so nice," said Higgins.