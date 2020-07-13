T-Shirt Designed by Local artist up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A t-shirt designed by a local artist is now up for sale nationwide.
Michelle smith won the “design for good” contest last month. Her son – Micah – was her inspiration.
His face will be the first to appear on a polo shirt – besides Ralph Lauren himself. The company plans to donate money to the Covid-19 solidarity fund for the world health organization.
Ralph Lauren is also donating 25-thousand dollars from its foundation to fight systemic racism.
To buy those t-shirts, click here.