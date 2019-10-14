Symposium takes on tornados

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Wind Engineering Research Laboratory at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is developing techniques and resources that are needed in order to understand windstorm hazards and their impacts on structures.
They hosted a Tornado Hazard Wind Assessment and Reduction Symposium (THWARTS) at the I-Hotel to have a discussion and collaboration with researchers and graduate students.
“We’re meeting to share and present research and try to build collaborations between all the groups,” says Professor Frank Lombardo.
Lombardo founded the laboratory in 2016 and in 2018, had the first-ever symposium.
The mission of the research laboratory is “to pursue focused, strategic wind engineering projects and to provide an academic environment that invites multidisciplinary collaboration through shared resources.”
“We have researchers in all fields relating to tornados. We have abstract scientists, engineers, social scientists. Everyone is involved in the tornado problems,” says Lombardo.