DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new sports center is opening in Danville where people can golf and play baseball year-round.

Swing Sports Zone is on North Gilbert Street across from O’Reilly Autoparts. The facility’s soft opening was on Wednesday.

Owner Jennifer Huckstadt-Senter said it’s a place created not only for athletes to focus on their skills, but to give families a fun night out. There are three golf simulators that can be switched to soccer games, as well as two batting cages and a putting course.

Huckstadt-Senter said it’s a great holiday present for her and the community.

“It’s been a long-time vision,” she said. “But we really started to put it into play and really started thinking about it, I would say, about six months ago.”

Swing Sports Zone will have their grand opening in January. Right now, they’re open to the public Wednesday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.