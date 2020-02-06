1  of  4
Swim lessons for children with special needs

Swim instructors offer lessons in honor of child who died

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Family YMCA is teaching students a skill that could save their lives. They’re offering swim lessons for children with disabilities. Seven year old Ethan Kitchens had autism. He died in 2018 after he drowned in a lake. Ethan’s mom and employees at Decatur YMCA said they wanted to stop this from happening to other children, so the YMCA is offering a swim class for children with special needs. They currently have six instructors who are interested in teaching and about five children registered. They would like to get 25 to 30 signed up.

The parents will be involved, and they’re hoping to also have some special education teachers in Macon County participating. Classes will be Sundays from March 1st to April 5th. It’s for students ages 5 to 17. It’s 40 dollars for six weeks.

