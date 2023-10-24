ILLINOIS (WCIA) — From rocking her Eras Tour to attending Kansas City Chiefs games, pop sensation Taylor Swift has taken the U.S. by storm this year. Now, Illinois may be among the most Swift-obsessed states, according to experts at Betway.

Betway analyzed hundreds of Google searches to see which states are the “Swiftiest.” Their data ranked how much people in each state searched for Taylor Swift-related terms in the last year. They also considered state populations to figure out how many searches there were for every 10,000 people in each state.

It turns out that Swift hasn’t left a “Blank Space” in Google search bars, no matter the state.

Out of all 50 states, Illinois ranked 5th on the list with over 3 million Google searches about T-Swift. Florida was the most die-hard, as they took the No. 1 spot with over 5 million searches. North Dakota was the least “Enchanted,” pulling into last place with a little over 155,000 Google searches.

Below is the full list of how much each state indulged in all things Swift:

StateYearly Searches about Taylor SwiftSearches per 10,000 people
Florida5,502,72081,910
Ohio3,021,24038,771
Virginia2,028,24031,345
New York5,495,52026,004
Illinois3,685,20019,005
Tennessee1,666,92018,321
New Jersey2,465,52017,671
Texas8,208,12011,641
Maryland1,355,5209,785
Pennsylvania3,695,4008,715
South Carolina919,2008,404
Wisconsin1,357,8007,649
Missouri1,360,4404,627
Nebraska505,8004,505
Massachusetts2,472,0004,010
Nevada748,9203,806
Kentucky918,8403,128
California12,180,4803,121
Michigan2,036,7602,917
Colorado1,667,0402,855
Washington2,466,3602,840
Oregon1,116,7202,778
Connecticut917,8802,531
Arizona1,661,2802,257
Idaho285,2401,981
Kansas617,5201,929
Delaware191,4001,879
Alabama917,0401,807
Louisiana750,1201,662
Arkansas506,1601,662
Minnesota1,664,4001,659
Alaska108,7201,482
North Carolina2,469,2401,255
Georgia2,468,4001,110
Indiana1,361,1601,082
New Hampshire342,2401,077
Iowa617,040903
Oklahoma750,360638
Maine282,840616
Mississippi343,200600
Vermont158,040467
New Mexico340,560368
West Virginia282,480363
Utah925,320308
South Dakota158,520300
Hawaii281,040258
Montana158,760257
Rhode Island283,080218
Wyoming90,000153
North Dakota157,680147
Credit: Betway