ILLINOIS (WCIA) — From rocking her Eras Tour to attending Kansas City Chiefs games, pop sensation Taylor Swift has taken the U.S. by storm this year. Now, Illinois may be among the most Swift-obsessed states, according to experts at Betway.

Betway analyzed hundreds of Google searches to see which states are the “Swiftiest.” Their data ranked how much people in each state searched for Taylor Swift-related terms in the last year. They also considered state populations to figure out how many searches there were for every 10,000 people in each state.

It turns out that Swift hasn’t left a “Blank Space” in Google search bars, no matter the state.

Out of all 50 states, Illinois ranked 5th on the list with over 3 million Google searches about T-Swift. Florida was the most die-hard, as they took the No. 1 spot with over 5 million searches. North Dakota was the least “Enchanted,” pulling into last place with a little over 155,000 Google searches.

Below is the full list of how much each state indulged in all things Swift: