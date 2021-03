COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded Monday after a blaze overtook a semi-truck trailer filled with candy.

The Humbolt Fire Protection District was called out to the scene on I-57, with help from Arcola Fire and Cook Mills Fire.

A firefighter at the scene tells WCIA that crews were out working for several hours, and the truck driver detached his trailer before the fire spread.

Additionally, no one was hurt.

