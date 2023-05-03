DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced many of the downtown streets will be closed on Friday, May 5.

City officials said the closures are in place for Sweets in the Streets, a First Fridays event in Downtown Danville from 5-8 p.m. The sweets-themed evening in Danville will feature sweets vendors, a bake sale, live music, a showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at the Fischer Theatre, appearances by some Wonka characters, and more.

The city said the closures are from 1-8:15 p.m. on Friday to accommodate event activities.

The city advises everyone to choose alternate routes during the closure.

Streets that are part of the closure include Seminary, Madison, Harrison, North, Main and Vermilion Streets. See the map below for specific details on the closures.