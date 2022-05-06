DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to come to Downtown Danville tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. to have a sugary-sweet time.
City officials said Sweets in the Streets is still on tonight, however, it will look a bit different due to the rain.
According to officials, community yoga in Kresge Park at 5 p.m. has been canceled, Kona Ice and Suzi Q’s food truck will no longer be present.
Tonight’s event will feature sweets vendors, a community bake sale, live music and other fun activities.
The Fischer Theatre will be showing Willy Wonka at 7 p.m.. There will also be appearances from two of the Willy Wonka characters.
The event will include:
- Cake Auction for two of Kayla’s Chic Treats gourmet cakes in the Fischer Lobby from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Old Fashioned Candy Cart in the Lobby at The Fischer
- Sweet Adelines Performance at 6 p.m. on The Fischer Theatre stage
- Community Bake Sale at The Fischer Theatre upstairs in The Portia Club
- Willy Wonka and Violet Beauregard will be under the marquee to greet people
- A violinist will be playing under the marquee from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fischer concessions open for the evening
- VRBC will have cupcake and beer pairings with Kayla’s Chic Treats
- VRBC will have a guitarist from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Gourmet Cotton Candy at Lovin’ Cup Food Truck and delicious ice cream at Lainey’s
- Sweets themed event at Fatman’s on the dock with cupcakes and candy
- How Many Candies in the Jar? -A Guessing Game at local Shops with prizes for the winners