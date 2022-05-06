DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to come to Downtown Danville tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. to have a sugary-sweet time.

City officials said Sweets in the Streets is still on tonight, however, it will look a bit different due to the rain.

According to officials, community yoga in Kresge Park at 5 p.m. has been canceled, Kona Ice and Suzi Q’s food truck will no longer be present.

Tonight’s event will feature sweets vendors, a community bake sale, live music and other fun activities.

The Fischer Theatre will be showing Willy Wonka at 7 p.m.. There will also be appearances from two of the Willy Wonka characters.

The event will include: