DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to come to Downtown Danville tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. to have a sugary-sweet time.

City officials said Sweets in the Streets is still on tonight, however, it will look a bit different due to the rain.

According to officials, community yoga in Kresge Park at 5 p.m. has been canceled, Kona Ice and Suzi Q’s food truck will no longer be present.

Tonight’s event will feature sweets vendors, a community bake sale, live music and other fun activities.

The Fischer Theatre will be showing Willy Wonka at 7 p.m.. There will also be appearances from two of the Willy Wonka characters.

The event will include:

  • Cake Auction for two of Kayla’s Chic Treats gourmet cakes in the Fischer Lobby from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Old Fashioned Candy Cart in the Lobby at The Fischer
  • Sweet Adelines Performance at 6 p.m. on The Fischer Theatre stage
  • Community Bake Sale at The Fischer Theatre upstairs in The Portia Club
  • Willy Wonka and Violet Beauregard will be under the marquee to greet people
  • A violinist will be playing under the marquee from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Fischer concessions open for the evening
  • VRBC will have cupcake and beer pairings with Kayla’s Chic Treats
  • VRBC will have a guitarist from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Gourmet Cotton Candy at Lovin’ Cup Food Truck and delicious ice cream at Lainey’s
  • Sweets themed event at Fatman’s on the dock with cupcakes and candy
  • How Many Candies in the Jar? -A Guessing Game at local Shops with prizes for the winners
