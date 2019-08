URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers for this year’s Urbana Sweet Corn Festival say it was a hit.

Judging by vendor and beer sales, attendance was up. They don’t have specific numbers since it’s an open event, but they believe they blew past their expected attendance of 30,000 people.

They say they also sold out of corn again this year. That’s 20,000 ears.