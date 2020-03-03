Swearing-in ceremony for new officers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City welcomed two new members to its police force Monday morning.
There was a swearing-in ceremony in the city council chambers. Mayor Ricky Williams, Jr. made it official for the two probationary police officers. William said adding these two gives the police department more options. “They’re going to allow us their presence and ability to become on-patrol. It will allow us to reinstate…the individuals from the police force will have more time to build relationships with members of the community and also be proactive instead of reactive to any kind of violence and other issue that occur in the city.” With the two probationary officers, the Danville Police staff is at full force.