Swearing-in ceremony for new officers

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some are concerned for the future of their movie theater. This comes after Savoy 16's parent company filed for bankruptcy last week. Goodrich Quality Theaters owns Savoy 16, as well as theaters in four other states. The bankruptcy announcement got a lot of people talking about the future of the Savoy location. Today we tried to get some answers.

We called Goodrich several times today, but we were only sent to their voicemail. We also contacted them over the weekend, but they still have not answered our questions. A lot of you are concerned after hearing this news, as to what is next.