SWAT practices tactics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team is going through active shooter training Monday at the New Horizon Church. More than 30 SWAT officers are taking part in the training including running through different scenarios with an active shooter.

The officers work on their decision-making by going into each situation without knowing what has been set-up to happen. The practice is led by Officer Sean Ater, who is one of 40 people in the state with training from the Active Threat Master Instructor Group. Police will continue running scenarios through Monday afternoon.