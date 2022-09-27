PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday.

The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person.

Due to the person spotted near Pana schools and the unpredictable nature of the call, school officials entered a soft lockdown until further notice. No other threats toward the schools were reported.

The suspect has not yet been located but was earlier seen wearing a dark tan or camouflaged vest.

Anyone with information concerning this call are encouraged to contact the police department. Officers will continue patrolling all areas.