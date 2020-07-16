Suspicious package attracts attention

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspicious package attracts the attention of the bomb squad.

Officers were called to the Dollar General store at 519 N. State Street for a package near the outside entrance around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were unable to see what was inside without putting themselves and others in danger.

The store was evacuated.

The University of Illinois Police Department bomb squad was called and they arrived on scene.

Once there they used robotics to figure out the package did not have any harmful materials inside it.